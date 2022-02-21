Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock hopes to be fit for the Blades’ midweek clash vs Blackburn Rovers after being forced off against Swansea City.

The 28-year-old has thoroughly impressed upon his return to the Sheffield United starting XI in recent weeks.

Baldock hadn’t played in a Championship game for the Blades since November 6th, but he has played a key role in four consecutive clean sheets. He also slammed home a stunning strike in the 4-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend, though he was forced off with just over 20 minutes left through injury.

Now, an update has emerged from the former MK Dons and Oxford United ace on his injury.

As quoted by The Star, Baldock stated that he hopes to be fit for the midweek clash against Blackburn Rovers, though insisted that he will be speaking to medical staff beforehand to ensure he hasn’t suffered anything more significant than he thinks.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t think it’s a bad [injury]. “Obviously, I’ll have to speak with the medical team but I’ve had similar issues before with this area of my leg and it doesn’t quite feel the same as that.