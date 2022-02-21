Middlesbrough succumbed to just their third defeat under Chris Wilder, when they took on Bristol City at the weekend.

Middlesbrough created several chances but couldn’t make their pressure count, with Bristol City coming away with all three points after a 2-1 win.

The result leaves Boro in seventh place, but a win would take them above Sheffield United into sixth if the Blades drop points. They would also move above Paul Heckingbottom’s side with a draw, but only if Sheffield United lose by two or more goals at the hands of Blackburn.

Wilder’s side need to bounce back to have any chance of breaking into the play-off spots, and he could make changes after the defeat last time out.

Middlesbrough team news

Striker Andraz Sporar is back in contention after sitting out the Bristol City game through illness. He has trained this week and will be part of the squad in midweek against West Brom.

Top scorer Matt Crooks will miss out however. After picking up his 10th yellow card of the season at Ashton Gate, he is suspended for Tuesday night’s clash.

Elsewhere, long-term absentees Marc Bola, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi will miss out, whilst Martin Payero is nursing an ankle injury and won’t feature.

Predicted Middlesbrough XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough struggled in front of goal against Bristol City and so we predict the front two will be replaced. Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun will drop out in place of Sporar and Watmore, whilst McGree will come in for the suspended Crooks.

There could also be rotation at the back, although the back five looks to be settled as things stand. Taylor could be rested with Lee Peltier coming in, as could Dijksteel, with Sol Bamba and Grant Hall in contention if the Dutchman misses out.