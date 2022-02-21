Nottingham Forest appointed Steve Cooper as manager in September last year, and they’ve since reaped the rewards.

Nottingham Forest sit in 9th place of the Championship table. They’ve been on a fine run of late and have moved well into play-off contention, with just three points separating them and 6th place Sheffield United.

The Reds were bottom of the table when he took over. But Cooper now has Nottingham Forest challenging for promotion to the Premier League after less than half-a-year at the helm.

So how do the Welshman’s stats in charge of Forest compare to his predecessors’ stats?

Cooper became Nottingham Forest’s 14th manager in 10 years when he took over.

After Billy Davies left the club in 2014 all of Gary Brazil, Stuart Pearce, Paul Williams, Philippe Montanier, Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka, Simon Ireland, Martin O’Neill, Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton spent time in the dugout, either on permanent deals or on a caretaker basis.

Cooper currently boasts a 56% win percentage in charge of Nottingham Forest – no other permanent manager in the club’s history finished with a better percentage.

Chris Hughton left the club with a 26.4% win percentage, Sabri Lamouchi 36.36%, Aitor Karanka 30.8% and Mark Warburton 40.54%.

Although Cooper has less games in charge of Nottingham Forest than the above mentioned names, he’s certainly set himself head and shoulders above the rest in almost every way.

Since promotion to the Championship in 2008, Forest have finished inside the top-six twice, coming in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons.

In 2010, Forest secured a 3rd place finish but lost against Blackpool in the play-off semi-finals. Since 2011, Forest’s highest league finish came in 2020 when the Reds finished in 7th place under Lamouchi.

Cooper then has a really good chance of becoming arguably Forest’s most successful manager of the modern era. Earning promotion into the Premier League is the goal for them right now and that could well be achieved this season, but failing that, the club could give it a real go next time round.

Armed with a pre-season and hopefully a decent summer budget, Cooper could make title contenders out of Forest, let alone top-six contenders.

Up next for his side is a trip to Preston North End on Tuesday evening.