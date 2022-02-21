Middlesbrough striker Andraz Sporar sat out the defeat at Bristol City at the weekend through illness, but is back in training ahead of the midweek clash with West Bromwich Albion, Chris Wilder told The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough created chance after chance against the Robins but were unable to convert any until stoppage time, with Matt Crooks’ header proving too little too late for the visitors.

The defeat saw them slip out of the top six, and one can’t help but think that Sporting Lisbon loanee Andraz Sporar could have helped his side at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

However, the Slovenian missed the game through illness, but he has since returned to training and is back in contention for the club’s next game.

Middlesbrough host West Brom on Tuesday evening at the Riverside, and given the front two of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun left a lot to be desired against Nigel Pearson’s side, the Teessiders could freshen things up against the Baggies in midweek.

“We’ve got him back, so that’s good,” said Boro boss Chris Wilder.

“He was in yesterday and he’ll train this morning, so he’ll be part of the group tomorrow.”

Sporar has seven goals and two assists to his name so far this season and his return has come at a perfect time for Wilder, who will be looking for his side to bounce back after defeat last time out.

A result for Boro could take them in sixth place, but only if Sheffield United drop points on Wednesday night against third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough will have to do this without the aid of top scorer Matt Crooks though, who picked up his 10th yellow card at the weekend. He will sit out the game against West Brom through suspension.