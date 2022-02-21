Rotherham United first team/development coach Matt Hamshaw has provided an injury update regarding Joe Mattock and Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Rotherham United are back in action tomorrow at home to Morecambe.

The Millers drew 1-1 against 2nd position Wigan Athletic last Friday to keep their gap at the top to six points.

They are also nine points above 3rd place MK Dons with 14 games left of the season to play as they eye a promotion back to the Championship.

Latest

Hamshaw has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Joe Mattock was just a little bit tight from training that’s all. It’s nothing serious at all for him. It was a knock in training and he can come back into the squad.

“Fingers crossed REG (Edmonds-Green) is going to start this week, but we won’t rush him back. There is no point rushing him to then lose him again for a few weeks. I’d expect to see him next Tuesday or Saturday being a part of it.”

Mattock

Mattock was left out of the squad against Wigan having come off the bench in the fixture before that against Sheffield Wednesday.

He will return against Morecambe tomorrow and gives boss Paul Warne something to think about.

The experienced defender has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is out of contract this summer meaning his side have a decision to make on his future soon.

Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green has been a hit since joining on loan from Huddersfield Town last summer and was enjoying plenty of first-team football before getting injured last month.

The Millers are not rushing him back into the action as they won’t want to risk him getting injured more so are being cautious.

Clashes against Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons in early March seem the more likely games that he will be back fully fit for.

Next up for Rotherham

Morecambe make the trip to South Yorkshire on the back of five games without a win and are battling for their lives at the bottom of League One.

They saw their game over the weekend against Shrewsbury postponed.