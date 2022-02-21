Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said he thinks a summer overhaul is on the cards as he looks to make his mark on the squad at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Martin has implemented his own play style since arriving from MK Dons last summer, and the signings of Flynn Downes, Andy Fisher and more are players that will fit his system in a bid to take the club to the next level.

However, the Swansea City boss isn’t done building his squad yet.

As quoted by Wales Online, Martin has stated that he thinks a summer overhaul of the Swans’ squad will take place ahead of next season.

He insisted that many of the players currently on board are good players but not suited to his system. Martin added he wants to play a certain way and that recruits must fit his profile in terms of character and physicality.

When asked if a busy summer window awaits, Martin said:

“I think so.

“We’ve changed a lot, I probably would have liked to have changed a bit more. We want to play a certain way and it requires a certain character and physical profile.

“We have some excellent players here, some who are unbelievably well suited to it, some who are not ideally suited to it, but that doesn’t make them bad players.

“We have what we have until the end of the season, and I’m happy with that, the guys we have got.”

Until then…

In the meantime, Martin will be looking to work his way up the Championship table with his current crop of players.

Swansea City will have hoped to be further up the table by this point in the campaign but they have struggled for consistency. As it stands, the Swans sit in 17th place, a comfortable 17 points away from the relegation zone but 12 away from the play-off places, so a low-mid table finish could be on the cards this season.

They face a couple of tough fixtures this week. Scott Parker’s automatic promotion hunters Bournemouth travel to South Wales for a midweek clash before the Swans head up to The Hawthorns to play Steve Bruce’s struggling West Brom at the weekend.