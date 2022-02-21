Scunthorpe United will assess Sam Burns ahead of tomorrow’s game, as per their official club website.

Scunthorpe United are back in action against promotion hopefuls Northampton Town at home.

Burns, 19, went off against Rochdale in their last match and his side will make late checks on his fitness.

The Iron lost 2-1 to the Dale over the weekend and remain bottom of League Two.

‘Tight calf’…

Their boss, Keith Hill, has said:

“You’ve got to bring your best A-game to the table week-in, week-out. Sam was on the physio’s bed at half-time and the medical advice was he had a tight calf. I didn’t want to run him into an injury so on that advice I made a footballing decision but one that will benefit us and Sam in the long-term.”

Burns’ spell so far

Scunthorpe signed Burns on loan from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth in attacking areas.

He was given the green light to leave Tony Mowbray’s side to get some more experience under his belt having spent time earlier in this campaign with FC United of Manchester in non-league.

The teenager has since made eight appearances in the league for the Iron and has chipped in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park but is yet to play for Rovers’ first-team.

Struggling Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe are staring down the barrel of a relegation to the National League unless they can turn their fortunes around quick.

Oldham Athletic are above them in 23rd place but are unbeaten since John Sheridan returned to club at the end of last month.

Hill’s men are seven from safety with 14 games left of the campaign to play. Tomorrow’s opponents Northampton will make the trip to North Lincolnshire in confident mood after beating Colchester United 3-0 last time out.