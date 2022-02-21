Birmingham City loan ace Tahith Chong could make a welcome return to first-team action against Huddersfield Town this weekend, it has been reported.

Manchester United loanee Chong made a strong start to life with Birmingham City, impressing for the Blues as he bid to continue his development away from Old Trafford.

However, the 22-year-old was then dealt a hefty blow after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

Since then, Chong has remained on the sidelines, though he has made progress in his bid to return in recent months and is now back with Birmingham City after returning to recover with his parent club.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Chong’s fitness.

As per a report from Birmingham Live, the former Netherlands youth international could feature for Birmingham City’s U23 side against Southampton on Monday night, potentially putting him in contention for a return to first-team action against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The midweek trip to Reading will likely come too soon, but the news of Chong’s close return will come as a boost to the Blues.

A welcome boost

Lee Bowyer has had his fair share of injury issues to contend with over the course of the campaign, so the welcome news of Chong’s return will come as music to his ears.

In his first 13 outings for Birmingham City, Chong provided three assists, operating either as a winger or in an attacking midfield role.

His standout performance came in the 5-0 win over Luton Town in August, so it will be hoped that Chong can put in some similar performances over the final months of the campaign.