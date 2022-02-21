QPR have a lot of promising youngsters in their ranks this season, but how is their U23 side performing?

QPR’s U23 side is led by Paul Hall, with Paul Furlong and Andy Impey also holding coaching roles within the R’s development set up.

The club’s U23 side participate in the Professional U23 Development League in Group B, partaking in the Premier League Cup too.

Professional U23 Development League

After 16 games of the season, QPR’s U23 sit rock-bottom of their respective league.

They’ve claimed just four wins and a draw from their 16 league fixtures to find themselves 9th out of nine teams in Group B, with Cardiff City’s U23 side currently leading the way.

Premier League Cup

QPR’s U23 side were also named in Group B of the Premier League Cup, and they finished in 2nd place of that group.

Out of six games they won three of those, finishing behind Middlesbrough’s U23 side but ahead of Nottingham Forest’s and Blackburn Rovers’.

Who are QPR U23’s top scorers this season?

Charlie Kelman has four goals in the U23 Development League, George Thomas has three and Stephen Duke-McKenna has two to his name, per FlashScores.

Other names have also chipped in with goals such as Alfa Odysseus, Armelindo Mema and Hamzad Kargbo, so there’s certainly some exciting players progressing through QPR’s development team.

For Mark Warburton and his first-team, he’ll no doubt keep on looking at the U23 side to help, not only develop the club’s younger players but also help keep some of the first-team players active, with the likes of Andre Dozzell having recently turned out for the R’s U23 side.