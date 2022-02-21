Hull City decided to rest Brandon Fleming against QPR over the weekend, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze decided to keep the defender on the bench against the Hoops.

Fleming, 22, has been getting plenty of game time recently and started every game up until the last one under his new manager.

The tigers opted to play Callum Elder instead as they drew 1-1 away with Mark Warburton’s side.

Key man for Hull

Fleming has had to bide his time for opportunities over recent seasons but now appears to be Hull’s first-team plans finally.

The left-back joined the club at the age of nine and has risen up through their academy alongside the likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Harvey Cartwright.

He signed his first professional contract back in 2017 and was handed his senior debut in the same year by former boss Leonid Slutsky in a League Cup clash away at Doncaster Rovers.

Fleming has since gone on to make 29 appearances in total for his the Yorkshire outfit to date, as well as having a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

What next?

Arveladze has a big decision to make as to who to play against Barnsley tomorrow night at left-back and Fleming will be fresher after missing the QPR clash.

Hull are sat in 20th position in the Championship and are 13 points above the relegation zone right now with 13 games left to play.