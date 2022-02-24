Portsmouth’s academy has long been a source of focus for improvement since the current ownership took over in 2017.

Looking within the club to produce its own talent would be a huge boon toward the long-term goal of running it sustainably, especially the amid of backdrop of hopefully playing in the Championship one day – and competing with its skyrocketing inflation.

With Pompey currently 11th in League One, this campaign may well already be a scratch for Danny Cowley and co. Looking ahead to the 2022/23 season, a number of Portsmouth players may well brought in from the junior ranks to supplement a first-team squad that will be looking to find its way out of the third tier.

Here, we take a look at three young stars to look out for this year…

Harry Jewitt-White

The 17-year-old central midfielder has experienced the briefest taste of pro football in PO4 already, making brief cameos in five EFL Trophy fixtures totaling 113 minutes.

Outside of that, Jewitt-White was sent out on loan to National League South outfit Havant & Waterlooville during the current campaign. That loan would be short-lived. With an injury/suspension crisis looming in the midfield department at the club, he has been brought back onto Portsea Island to provide depth.

Heading into next season, Pompey fans are likely to see more of him in the EFL Trophy, and if Cowley wants to operate with a smaller senior squad, also an occasional feature in a league matchday 18.

Ollie Webber

The 21-year-old Portsmouth-born goalkeeper signed for his hometown from Crystal Palace in January of 2022. The current number two at the club behind Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu, Webber has yet to feature; and unless Bazunu sustains an injury, will not feature given Bazunu’s brilliant showings between the sticks.

Webber is most likely going to remain the number two for next season with no professional experience to his name. His first taste of grown men’s pro football is likely to come in the EFL Trophy next season, to gain some invaluable experience as he seeks to become a reliable future option.

Haji Mnoga

There will be a familiarity with his name, as he has featured professionally before for the Blues. Cameos in each of League One, the FA Cup, and the EFL Trophy, the right-back has at times been the backup option for Callum Johnson, now on loan Fleetwood Town.

Mnoga himself has been on loan at two National League sides this season. Bromley were the side he plied his trade in the first half of the season, Weymouth in the back half.

Playing regular football will be crucial in the 19-year-old’s development, and with the combined expiration of Callum Johnson’s contract in the summer with Mahlon Romeo’s loan ending, there may be a place for Mnoga to become a feature in this club moving forward.