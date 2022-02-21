Notts County boss Ian Burchnall says there is nothing in speculation linking him with Bradford City.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Derek Adams last week.

Burchnall, 39, has been at Meadow Lane since March 2021 and is currently focused on helping his side return to the Football League.

Bradford have a big decision to make on who to appoint and have placed Mark Trueman in caretaker charge.

‘Nothing in it’…

Burchnall has poured cold water on any chances of him going to Valley Parade, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live: “There is nothing in it whatsoever.”

Career to date

The Leicester-born man worked in the academy at Bradford in his early coaching career as well as fellow Yorkshire side Leeds United.

He then moved abroad back in 2012 and was the assistant manager of Norwegian side Sarpsborg before spells as the number one at at Viking and Östersunds FK.

Notts County lured him back to England from Scandinavia last year and they sit 8th in the table right now, a point outside the play-offs.

What next for Bradford?

Bradford made the call to dismiss Adams after their stuttering run of form but lost to Oldham Athletic 2-0 over the weekend.

They are 13th in the League Two table and are nine points off the play-offs with 14 games left of the campaign to play.

According to a report by the Telegraph and Argus, former Premier League striker Robbie Fowler is interested in the job and Steve Evans was spotted at their last match following his departure from League One outfit Gillingham.