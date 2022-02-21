Blackburn Rovers could have Deyovaisio Zeefuik back this week, as detailed in a report by Yorkshire Live.

Blackburn Rovers have been without the full-back for their past three games against Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

Tony Mowbray’s side saw their clash against Millwall at Ewood Park postponed over the weekend.

Zeefuik, 23, has been out with a hamstring injury but could return on Wednesday evening for the trip to Sheffield United.

Blackburn spell to date

Blackburn swooped to sign the former Holland youth international from Hertha Belin in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

He joined the Lancashire side on a loan deal until the end of the campaign and has since made a couple of appearances before injury struck.

Prior to his move to England, the Amsterdam-born man has also played for the likes of Ajax and FC Groningen in his native country as well.

Rovers situation

Mowbray’s side are still well in the race for promotion to the Premier League this term despite their form taking a bit of a hit over recent times.

They haven’t won in their last four games and have won just once in six matches. Nevertheless, they remain 3rd in the league table and are only four points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth.

Wednesday’s game

Sheffield United are in confident mood at the moment as they eye a push for the play-offs under Paul Heckingbottom. They beat Swansea City 4-0 over the weekend and will now be looking to see off Blackburn.