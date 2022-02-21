Nottingham Forest are enjoying their best league campaign in years under Steve Cooper.

After several seasons of negative football, poor league finishes and a generally sour atmosphere, Nottingham Forest are now pushing for promotion into the Premier League.

The arrival of former Swansea City boss Cooper has instilled a whole new belief into the club. They play attacking, daring football and most importantly, they’re putting points on the board in their quest for a top-six spot this season.

But one huge factor behind Forest’s resurgence is the continued support of their fans. Forest supporters have always been loyal and with Cooper now the helm, those supporters have come together, and they come out in force each and every week.

As per footballwebpages, Nottingham Forest’s average home attendance in the Championship this season is 26,487.

It’s the second-highest average attendance in the Championship this season behind only Sheffield United who have an average attendance of 27,301, with the likes of Derby County recording 22,225 and West Brom 22,089.

Furthermore, Nottingham Forest have the second-highest average attendance in terms of percentage – they fill 86.6% of the City Ground on average, with Luton Town in front of them with a percentage of 94.8% according to footballwebpages.

Promotion hunters…

After seeing their Friday night clash v Bournemouth postponed, Forest now find themselves in 9th place of the Championship table, two points outside the top-six but with games in hand on several sides above them.

Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United all sit ahead of Forest and have all played 31 games this season.

Securing a top-six finish is going to be extremely difficult for Forest this season, given the fact that so many teams are doing likewise.

But with Cooper at the helm and the backing of the fans, the Reds could yet achieve what’d prove to be an unlikely promotion.