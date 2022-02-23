With Danny Cowley in his first full season as Portsmouth manager, every transfer window represents a further opportunity for him to overhaul a playing squad that still contains remnants of the Kenny Jackett era.

Portsmouth currently sit 11th in League One, with the play-offs looking like a distant afterthought; and on this basis, attentions may have already turned to the summer window. A run of ten games unbeaten prior to Christmas has placed the Blues back into a position of relevance – until 2022 started, and the form nosedived.

Heading into the offseason, here are three players who may well be on the move away from PO4 on a temporary or permanent basis…

Alex Bass

The Portsmouth academy product has been at the club since 2016 and is reaching a point in his career where he either has to lock in the number one spot at Fratton Park or find it elsewhere.

Initially going on loan to Salisbury City and Torquay United between 2016 and 2018, Bass has developed from a non-league starter to first-team challenger at his home club. In the 19/20 campaign, he did successfully oust Craig MacGillivray halfway through the season between the sticks, only to end up back on the bench toward the season’s end.

Now on loan at Bradford City in League Two, Bass is playing regular league football. This being the second consistent spell of professional football he’s now playing, Pompey need to make a decision as to whether he finally owns the starting spot, or if his future lies elsewhere.

Liam Vincent

The 19-year-old signed from non-league Bromley in the summer and has endured a fairly torrid time at his new time.

While initially expected to be a development player kept away from the first-team, for the most part, injury has sidelined the left-back’s opportunity to develop on the training field.

The teenager needs valuable game-time to both build up his match fitness and experience before he is ready to join the Pompey seniors in the heat of the action. To date, he’s only played a handful of games in the National League for former club Bromley; but as one of Cowley’s first signings, he clearly feels Vincent has a high ceiling for a career in the pro divisions.

Kieron Freeman

The former Sheffield United man joined the Blues in the summer on an initial two-year deal that contained an option for an extra year. With Callum Johnson departing for Fleetwood Town on loan, Freeman looked to have secured the right-back spot for his own.

Mahlon Romeo would eventually join on loan from Millwall, and the battle began. It’s a battle that Romeo would win when Pompey switched to a wing-back system, pushing Freeman inside to centre-back. That also was a short-lived experience, Freeman being relegated to the bench in both positions after Hayden Carter joined from Blackburn Rovers on loan in January.

His future at the club may well be shorter-lived than first expected.