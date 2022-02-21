Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Ricky Aguiar is getting ‘stronger and stronger’.

Swindon Town have handed the youngster some regular game time over recent times and he is grasping the opportunity with both hands.

Aguiar, 20, helped his side beat relegation threatened Carlisle United 3-0 away at Brunton Park over the weekend.

The Robins have now won back-to-back games ahead of their clash at home to Walsall tomorrow night.

‘Really good’…

Garner has heaped praise on the young midfielder and has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Really, really good and really pleased with his development this season – he’s another who has grown in-front of us and I thought he grew as the game went on again.

“He’s a really fit lad, he keeps going, he’s getting stronger and stronger by the week and I thought his second-half performance was excellent.”

Swindon story so far

Swindon moved to sign Aguiar last summer after he caught the eye playing in non-league for Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Worthing, where he scored 16 goals in 90 games.

He was loaned out to National League South side Chippenham Town earlier this season alongside teammate Harry Parsons to get some experience under his belt.

Aguiar was a hit with the Bluebirds and fired seven goals in 16 matches before heading back to his parent club this winter.

He has since forced his way into Garner’s side and has now played eight times for the Robins to date.

What next?

Swindon went through a bit of a blip at the end of January heading into February but appear to have turned a corner now after two wins on the spin against Scunthorpe United and Carlisle.

Next up is Walsall and they make the trip to the Country Ground in confident mood under new boss Michael Flynn. They have beaten the top two Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in their past two games.