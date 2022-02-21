Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says Josh Hawkes picked up a knock over the weekend.

Tranmere Rovers drew 1-1 with Port Vale at Prenton Park after their opponents equalised in added-on time through striker Jamie Proctor.

Hawkes, 23, scored for the Whites on 50 minutes but went off injured later in the second-half.

The League Two side will now assess him this week ahead of their next game against Newport County.

‘Knock’…

Mellon has said, as per the club’s Official YouTube channel:

“He’s got a wee bit of a knock. We’ll see how he is and we’ve obviously got a week now. This is the first little (free) week we have had to give the boys a bit of a rest.”

Key player for Tranmere

Tranmere will be hoping that Hawkes’ knock isn’t too serious and that they can get him back up to speed as soon as possible.

He initially joined the club last summer on a loan deal from Sunderland but they turned his move into a permanent transfer in the last transfer window.

The midfielder has made 26 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

What next?

Mellon’s men are winless in their last last three games and dropping two points against Port Vale was a suckerpunch. However, they are still well in the race for automatic promotion this season and continue to boast having the best defensive record in the division.

They are 10 points behind table toppers Forest Green Rovers, who were beaten at home to Walsall last time out, and are three points inside the top three with 13 games left of the campaign.

Newport go into this weekend’s clash having slipped out of the play-offs and haven’t won for four matches.