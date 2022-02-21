Hartlepool United are yet to receive any contact regarding the availability of Gavan Holohan, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

The midfielder has been struggling for game time recently and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Holohan, 30, was linked with Stockport County, Wrexham, Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town last summer, as reported by the Hartlepool Mail, but ended up staying at the Suits Direct Stadium.

He has now been mentioned in the Northern Echo‘s report as someone who could be ‘heading out on loan’, with striker Mark Cullen poised to leave the North East club.

Hartlepool spell to date

Hartlepool swooped to sign the midfielder in 2019 and he played a key role in their promotion from the National League last term under former boss Dave Challinor.

He has made 103 appearances for the Pools since joining them and has chipped in with 20 goals.

Prior to his move, he had previously had spells at Hull City, Alfreton Town, Drogheda United, Cork City, Galway United and Waterford.

The Irishman has also featured 21 times in this campaign though and was left out of the squad entirely against Tranmere Rovers last Tuesday before he was an unused substitute over the weekend against Sutton United.

What next?

Holohan’s future is up in the air right now and a potential loan departure would enable him to get some regular game time under his belt before his contract expires.

Hartlepool are back in action tomorrow night away at Colchester United.