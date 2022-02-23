Ipswich Town have some top young talents in their ranks who Kieran McKenna will be keeping tabs on.

Currently occupying 9th position in League One, the former Manchester United first-team coach has transformed the atmosphere around the club with fans enjoying Ipswich Town’s attacking approach.

Despite the club’s well-documented spending power at the level, there are certainly some exciting prospects currently in the building.

Here we take a look at three their youngsters to look out for in 2022…

Elkan Baggott

The 19-year-old highly regarded central defender is a player to keep an eye on. Having already impressed on his first-team debut against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, Baggott’s towering 6ft 4in presence has also seen him represent Indonesia on the international stage.

With the Tractor Boys looking increasingly solid defensively at present, Baggott might have to remain patient for more first-team opportunities but certainly one to watch out for.

Cameron Humphreys

The versatile midfielder is destined for a bright future in the game and Ipswich supporters should be excited by the potential of the 18-year-old.

Often featuring in midfield for the club’s development sides, Humphreys has also showcased his quality playing left-back also.

This versatility makes him a player who provides useful squad depth for the first-team already.

Tawanda Chirewa

Unpredictable and exciting. Goal scoring attacking midfielder Chirewa has been turning heads with his excellent performances for the club’s U23’s side in this campaign.

The talented prospect has made just the single appearance for the club’s senior side, coming on as a substitute against Colchester United in 2019 in a cup game.

McKenna’s side have an option to extend his contract by a further year this summer which is good news to all involved.