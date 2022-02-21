Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Rangers’ Connor Goldson will see what other offers he has come the summer time, with Nottingham Forest and West Brom having both been linked.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Goldson sees his Rangers contract expire in the summer.

The Englishman has been a mainstay in the Rangers XI for the past four seasons now and has made over 100 league appearances for the club, proving himself to be an important player for Rangers.

But he sees his contract at Ibrox expire in the summer. Rangers director Stewart Robertson has recently insisted that the club haven’t given up hope of tying the 29-year-old down to a new deal, but journalist O’Rourke believes that Goldson will consider his options before penning a new deal.

He told GiveMeSport:

“It all comes down to money. Goldson’s in a good position with his contract expiring and he’ll be, obviously, listening and seeing what other offers are out there for him.

“That is his entitlement with his contract situation at Ibrox.”

The Scottish Sun first reported Nottingham Forest and West Brom’s interest in Goldson last month. The report claimed that both Championship clubs were looking into a pre-contract deal for Goldson but nothing has been reported since.

Is a move in the offing?

After four years with Rangers, Goldson may yet fancy a return to England. He’s certainly bettered his game with the club and he’s enjoyed success there too, winning the Scottish league title under Steven Gerrard last year.

But with Goldson’s contract out in the summer, and the likes of Forest and West Brom supposedly interested, the centre-back could favour a new challenge and a move to either club would be an exciting oppurtunity.

The Baggies could well be in need of a centre-back come the summer time with names like Dara O’Shea and Kyle Bartley having suffered with injury this season, and Matt Clarke due to return to Brighton at the end o the campaign.

And Forest too, with Joe Worrall still being linked with a Premier League move.

For Goldson, the next few months could spring up some exciting new challenges, and for Forest and West Brom it could be a case of putting their money where their mouth is.