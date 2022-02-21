Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he hopes Rhys Oates will be fit for the weekend.

Mansfield Town are back in action on Saturday away at Bradford City.

Oates, 27, was substituted off against Bristol Rovers on 12th February and was left out of their last game against Newport County.

The Stags ended up drawing 1-1 to make it 12 games without defeat now in the league.

‘Hopefully’…

January recruit Jamie Murphy was also missing for the trip to Newport through injury. Clough provided this update on the pair, as per the club’s official website:

“They’re both injured. Oates felt his thigh last week at Bristol Rovers, hopefully he’ll be okay for Bradford.

“Murphy (is injured with a) hamstring (problem), he felt it tighten up during the week in training, so there was no risking him (against Newport).”

Mansfield story so far

Mansfield swooped to sign Oates from Hartlepool United last summer and he has since made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with eight goals and four assists.

He has also had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Morecambe in the past.

What next?

Clough’s side are on a roll at the moment and haven’t lost in League Two since Sutton United beat them way back on 23rd November.

They made a slow start to this campaign but have risen from the lower reaches of the table into promotion contention over the past few months.

The Stags are currently sat in 6th place and are inside the play-offs by a single points. They are also five points off the automatic promotion places.

Getting Oates back for the trip to Bradford this weekend would be a boost and would give Clough something to think about regarding his team selection.