Hull City are considering a move for a goalkeeper, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are weighing up whether to delve into the emergency market to add some more competition and cover to their goalkeeper department.

The Tigers handed a Championship debut to youngster Harvey Cartwright over the weekend at QPR after Matt Ingram went off injured.

Their usual number one, Nathan Baxter, is 50/50 ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Barnsley so Shota Arveladze could be left with only one option.

Cartwright’s situation

Cartwright has risen up through the academy at Hull alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming.

He made his senior debut last season in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s under former boss Grant McCann.

The teenager has had loan spells away at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity to gain experience. His current club now have a decision to make whether they will start him against the Tykes or will bring in a more experienced alternative over the next 24 hours or so.

Decent point

Hull gained a 1-1 draw away at QPR to make it back-to-back points on the road after holding Sheffield United to a 0-0 last Tuesday night.

Arveladze’s men have won just once in six games but have had some tough fixtures. They sit 20th in the Championship table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with 13 games left of the season to play.

Barnsley make the trip to the MKM Stadium tomorrow in 24th place and lost 1-0 to Coventry City last time out.