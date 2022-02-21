Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says it is unlikely that Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley and Scott Fraser will be back this week.

Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow against promotion chasing MK Dons.

Striking trio Washington, Aneke and Stockley are all out injured at the moment, whilst Fraser has been suffering with Covid.

The Addicks will also be without Sean Clare for three games now as well after he gained a red card in the 4-0 loss to Oxford United over the weekend.

‘Unlikely’…

Asked whether his absent players will be returning on Tuesday evening, Jackson said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’d say it’s unlikely. Scott is back at the training ground yesterday but he was quite unwell with Covid. That really takes its toll and takes time to recover.”

Poor run of form for Charlton

Charlton have lost three games on the spin now against Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Oxford and will be eager to halt the run with a positive result versus MK Dons tomorrow.

The London club have slipped down to 16th position in the League One table and are only nine points above the relegation zone now.

Who steps in for the absent players?

Jackson is deprived of options up front so has had to play youngsters like Mason Burstow, Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell.

He has more at his disposal in midfield though and has gone for the partnership of Alex Gilbey and Albie Morgan in the middle of the park in the past two games whilst Fraser recovers.

MK Dons make the trip to The Valley in confident mood after beating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last time out.