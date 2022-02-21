With QPR boss Mark Warburton unquestionably bringing the feel good factor back to the club, the R’s continuous conveyor belt of academy flair is certainly laying exciting foundations for the future.

Through developing their own players whilst also identifying unpolished talents elsewhere, QPR have provided young players with the opportunity to flourish on the main-stage.

Former silky star Eberechi Eze earned the Championship outfit £19.5million following his transfer to Crystal Palace in 2020.

Eze, 23, is an example of QPR’s fine recruitment regime following the attackers arrival in 2016 after being released by Championship rivals Millwall.

Here we take a look at three promising QPR talent’s to watch out for in 2022..

Adam Dougui

Certainly a talent to look out for. At just 18, Dougui’s dazzling footwork and courage to run with the ball makes him stand out from the crowd.

The exciting winger, who’s also an Algerian U20 international, is comfortable cutting inside or holding his width making him a nuisance for opposition full-backs.

While already developing an impressive highlight reel with his risk taking in the final-third, the former Hampton and Richmond Borough prospect will no doubt be pleasing academy coaches with his continued development.

Joe Gubbins

A current regular in the club’s U23s side, Gubbins is someone who has already made his first-team featuring during QPR’s 5-1 FA Cup victory over Swansea City in January 2020.

While being comfortable in possession and authoritative in the air, the central defender looks to be another promising prospect following his 2017 arrival from Southampton.

With current first-team regular Yoann Barbet’s contract expiring at the end of the season along with Jordy De Wijs falling out of favour, there could be an opportunity for Gubbins to force his way into the first-team fold next season.

Hamzad Kargbo

The 20-year-old has already obtained some valuable first-team experience this season with National League side Southend United.

Kargbo featured just five times for the club while he failed to make the desired impact he and Southend would have been looking for.

However, his return back to QPR has seen the younger striker impress in U23 fixtures.

With his strong 6ft 4in frame along with his pace and good hold-up play, Kargbo is someone you could see featuring for the first-team during this summers pre-season campaign.