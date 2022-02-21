Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has suggested that Leeds could appoint Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan should they suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

Leeds United have undoubtedly struggled in the Premier League this season. After a 4-2 loss v Manchester United yesterday they now sit in 15th place of the table, and just five points above the drop zone.

The future of Marcelo Bielsa remains unclear, with the Argentine boss recently revealing that there’s been no talks regarding his future at Elland Road.

One man who’s been loosely linked with the managerial job at Leeds United though is Corberan.

The Spaniard was previously Bielsa’s no.2 at the club but left to take charge of Huddersfield Town ahead of last season.

He’d struggle in his first season in charge. This time round though, Corberan has made unlikely promotion contenders out of Huddersfield Town who currently sit in 5th place following a shock win at Fulham over the weekend.

And speaking to Football Insider, Mills has suggested that Leeds could turn to Corberan should they suffer relegation back into the Championship this season, saying:

“Leeds need to be very aware Bielsa could go at the end of the season and they need to line up somebody now because that then affects your transfer budget and targets.

“In the meantime, you’ve got to make sure you stay in the Premier League. You’re not going to appoint Valverde or Marsch if you’re in the Championship.

“Carlos Coberan is doing OK at Huddersfield but it still feels like that would be a gamble. He feels like the backup option if they can’t get who they want or get relegated.

“But if Huddersfield get promoted, would he want to continue that job with the players that he has developed?”

Corberan’s tricky Terriers…

Corberan’s Huddersfield Town and Bielsa’s Leeds United have a lot of similarities. Corberan obviously worked under Bielsa at Elland Road and has seemingly taken a lot of his methods and tactics with him, and so Corberan could be the ideal man to come in and continue the good work put in place by Bielsa.

With Town eyeing promotion though, Corberan may yet become unavailable. The Terriers have refused to drop out of the top-six all season and after their win over Fulham at the weekend, they could yet go on and claim another unlikely promotion to the Premier League which would all-but confirm that Corberan stays.