Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says that Bradley Dack could make his return to first-team action within the ‘next two or three weeks’.

Dack, 28, has been sidelined for the best part of a year after suffering a second ACL injury.

The injury was confirmed in March of last year, though the Englishman is rapidly closing in on his return to action.

He’s now featured in a handful of U23 games for Blackburn Rovers, with Lancashire Telegraph reporting that Dack recently completed 90 minutes against Liverpool’s U23 side.

And Rovers boss Mowbray has revealed that Dack is making steady progress, and that he could be only a few weeks away from returning to Championship action for the club.

Mowbray told Lancashire Telegraph:

“We’re all excited that he’s not too far away, but as we sit now he is still a bit away. He has to get some Under-23s games under his belt, he’ll have to play 90 minutes and then maybe another one.

“He’ll continue to train every day and when we feel he can impact a first-team game that’s probably how he’ll be brought back in.

“Hopefully in the next two or three weeks you’ll see his name back on the first-team sheet.”

Return of the Dack…

Dack has been a huge miss for Rovers over the past year. Whilst Mowbray has found a way to get the best out of this Rovers team without Dack in it, there’s no doubting that his creativity and goal-scoring abilities have been sorely missed, and that his return will greatly bolster the side.

Rovers currently sit in 3rd place of the table. They’re winless in four and have seen Ben Brereton Diaz pick up an injury of late and so the return of Dack takes on even more importance.

With Dack in the side alongside the likes of Brereton Diaz, Blackburn Rovers could have a really strong end to the season.