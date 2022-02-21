Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler is ‘among the chasers’ for the vacant Bradford City job, says Alan Nixon.

Fowler, 46, spent eight years at Liverpool between 1993 and 2001. The Englishman proved himself to be one of the nation’s most natural finishers netting 171 times in 330 appearances for the Reds.

Over the course of his playing career, Fowler 254 goals in 590 professional appearances, going on to represent the likes of Leeds United, Manchester City, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers after leaving Anfield.

And he’s since made the step into management. Fowler has had stints in charge of Thai side Muangthong United, Brisbane Road and East Bengal but now, Fowler is keen on the Bradford City job.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Bradford. Robbie Fowler among the chasers for the job. Steve Evans too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 20, 2022

The Bantams currently sit 13th in the League Two table. They parted ways with manager Derek Adams last week in a decision that’s divided the fan base, with Bradford going on to lose 2-0 away at League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic over the weekend.

Also in the running for the vacant job at Valley Parade is former Gillingham boss Steve Evans, who left the League One club last month.

A gamble on Fowler?

Fowler has been loosely linked with several EFL jobs over the past few seasons. He seems keen to land his first managerial position in England and it seems like only a matter of time before someone takes a gamble on him.

And it will certainly be a gamble – he’s so far enjoyed mixed success as a manager overseeing 57 games in charge of Muangthong, Brisbane and East Bengal combined, and winning just 18 of those fixtures.

But the former Liverpool man’s skill set could be more acclimatised to the English game and for Bradford City, a punt on a wildcard appointment like Fowler could be exactly what they need after several previously uninspiring appointments.