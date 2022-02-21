Chelsea are leading the chase to sign West Brom teenager Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to The Sun.

Jimoh is just 15 years old but already he’s attracting the attention of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Blues are turning a lot of their transfer attention to younger, homegrown footballers and Jimoh has come onto their radar.

The West Brom youngster currently plays in an England U16 side that features a host of Chelsea youngster, a per The Sun, and it’s the Blues that currently lead the race to sign Jimoh from the Baggies.

The Sun write that Chelsea are hoping to seal a deal for Jimoh as soon as possible.

Another one bites the dust…

This kind of transfer story of becoming all-too familiar for West Brom fans. Reports reveal that they have a bright young player who is wanted by a top Premier League club, and often there’s very little that the Baggies can do to avoid losing said player.

Jimoh joins the likes of Quevin Castro and Reyes Cleary in being linked with moves away this season, but without ever featuring for the first-team.

And last season as well, West Brom lost a host of their talented young players including the likes of Finn Azaz to Aston Villa.

Jimoh may yet become another young player who leaves the club. West Brom obviously have a knack for producing these youngsters but they need to have something in place which will better aid them in keeping these players around for longer, developing them and subsequently boosting their transfer value for an eventual sale.