Middlesbrough are ‘taking an interest’ in Accrington Stanley duo Ross Sykes and Toby Savin, according to Alan Nixon.

Savin, 21, has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in the division this season and last season, whilst Sykes and has done likewise in defence.

Savin was being linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign. The Englishman was being tipped as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, having featured 21 times in League One this season whilst conceding 21 goals and keeping seven clean sheets for John Coleman’s side.

Sykes meanwhile broke into the Stanley side back in 2018 and has been a mainstay since. He featured only nine times last season owing to injury but has 28 league appearances to his name this time round, again proving to be one of League One’s brighter young talents.

But Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough could swoop to sign the pair in the summer – The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Middlesbrough. Taking an interest in Accrington pair Ross Sykes and Toby Savin. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 20, 2022

Middlesbrough currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table. They’ve become genuine promotion contenders since Wilder’s arrival at the club and have the chance to move into the top-six when they host an out form West Brom side tomorrow night.

Premier League bound?

Should Boro achieve promotion then expect them to put their interest in Savin and Sykes on hold.

They’re certainly players for the future, but should Middlesbrough earn promotion then they’ll no doubt have a lot more spending money for the upcoming summer transfer window, and more prestigious transfer targets in mind.

Up next for Boro is a home game v Steve Bruce’s Baggies tomorrow at 7:45pm.