Nottingham Forest and Hull City are both keen on Burton Albion’s Tom Hamer, says Alan Nixon.

Hamer, 22, has featured 32 times in League One for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion this season.

The defender is in his second season with the Brewermen after joining from Oldham Athletic midway through the last season, and he’s since asserted himself as one of the best young defenders in the league.

Hamer can play as a right-back or a centre-back, having largely played as the right-sided player of a back five this season.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Forest. Hull. Both keen on Tom Hamer at Burton. Tigers tried in last window. Forest may need one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 20, 2022

Nottingham Forest in particular could be in need of a right-back next season. They currently have Djed Spence on loan from Middlesbrough filling that position, though the 21-year-old has several Premier League suitors and looks as though he could be on the move in the summer.

Hull City meanwhile have the likes of Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard at right-back. The Englishman is supposedly keen on a permanent move to the MKM Stadium but should that fall through, then Hamer could well be an ideal replacement.

The Tigers have a newfound wealth after the completion of Acun Ilicali’s takeover last month.

New philosophies…

Both Forest and Hull have overseen some poor recruitment strategies and philosophies in recent seasons. But with Hull under new ownership and Forest working under the guidance of CEO Dane Murphy, both clubs are now looking more towards homegrown, younger players.

Hamer fits the bill for both sides and coming from League One, the signing might yet prove more financially feasible then looking elsewhere or even abroad.