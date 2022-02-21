The Sun journalist Alan Nixon writes that there is one big demand being asked of whoever is successful in taking on ownership of Derby County – a demand that will cost them around £5million.

Derby County have been embroiled in a takeover saga since last season. They have suffered 21 points worth of deductions for entering administration and failing to abide by EFL protocols on spending.

That set of deductions has left the Rams struggling in the relegation drop zone for almost the entirety of this season. They are 22nd in the table, five points adrift of safety and with 14 games left of their Championship campaign.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

There is light at the end of the tunnel, with administrators Quantuma said to be ready to decide on who from the interested parties will finally take over the club.

However, Nixon also adds that Quantuma are ready to test any successful bidder’s intention by insisting on an extra payment of ‘around £5million’.

Derby County fans have seen interest in the Rams fall through as interested parties walk away. Nixon adds that this £5million demand ‘will not be refunded to ensure bidders are serious and not time-wasters’.

Nixon further adds that administrators Quantuma have funds from player sales that will cover player wages for the next two months. However, he writes that the EFL want ‘to see there are funds for the whole campaign’ which is set to run until early May.

Thoughts?

Derby County are certainly in a situation where relegation is a very real possibility.

The way that Wayne Rooney and his players have responded to this adversity is laudable. Instead of folding, they have come out fighting. They have clawed themselves back into a position where Championship safety is within their grasp.

A measure of this is that without the 21 deducted points, the Rams would be sat looking at a mid-table place rather than staring relegation in the face.

Off-field stability is needed at Pride Park to match the growing stability on the pitch.

Quantuma insisting on the £5million non-refundable amount would be a test of the seriousness of the prospective new owners of the club.