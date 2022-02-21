Bradford City visited Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park yesterday, a ground that has often been somewhat of a graveyard for Bantams bosses – City lost the game 2-0.

It was a result that was overseen by Mark Trueman who had been placed in charge after the West Yorkshire club sacked Derek Adams. It was also a performance watched by Steve Evans who has been linked to the club.

Understand that Steve Evans was at the #bcafc game today … — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) February 19, 2022

Steve Evans linked to vacant Bantams hot seat

Since Adams’ sacking from his position at Bradford City, Steve Evans has been seen by some as the favourite to land the vacancy at Valley Parade.

Evans has himself been out of football since his sacking by Gillingham in January. As per the Yorkshire Post, Evans has hinted that he is interested in the City job.

Indeed, in speaking to them he was bold in what he could achieve at the West Yorkshire club. He said:

“If it was right for me, there would be no conversation. If Bradford came and it sounded right – and both of us were right – they’d be in the play-offs at the end of the season.”

Despite being linked to the Bradford job and seen at Boundary Park, there has been no formal move made for 59-year-old Evans.

Evans’ managerial experience

Aside from his bold prediction, Evans has experience of management in abundance across all tiers of the Football League.

He started out in non-league football, with the likes of Stamford AFC and Boston United, before stepping up to manage the likes of Crawley Town (62 games), Rotherham (172 games) and Mansfield Town (76 games).

Sandwiched between the latter two was a 38-game spell in charge at Leeds United where he righted a sinking ship, guiding the Whites to 10th place in his one season at the helm.

His last two positions have been with Peterborough (2018-2019, 52 games) and Gillingham (2019-2022, 129 games). His last game in charge of the Gills came in early January, Evans being sacked after a 4-0 mauling by Ipswich Town.

Thoughts?

Evans is a polarising character and one who definitely divides fan opinion. With him being mentioned for any job there is black and white with no grey areas to be had.

He’s also a big character and one who stands by bold statements that he makes. He’s said that he’d get Bradford City into the play-offs and he’d stand by that.

When he promised he’d wear beach gear if he kept Rotherham in the Championship, he was a man of his word – turning up to Elland Road kitted out in shorts, Hawaiian shirt and a sombrero.

That aside, he is also a savvy man-manager and showed that during his one term at Elland Road. Leeds United were shedding managers left, right and centre but Evans stopped that rot. He also managed to gel the players and get them into 10th in the table.

Overall, considering Evans for the vacancy at Valley Parade wouldn’t be a bad move at all. He’s said he’d get the Bantams into the play-offs, if he didn’t then a short-term deal might rest on that premise.