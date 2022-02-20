Bolton Wanderers’ Jon Dadi Bodvarsson says their victory over AFC Wimbledon was a “fantastic win”.

Bolton Wanderers beat the Dons 4-0 to keep their push for the play-offs on track.

Bodvarsson, 29, scored his first goal for the Trotters whilst Dapo Afolayan, Dion Charles and Amadou Bakayoko got the others.

The Iceland international took to Twitter after the match to send the following message (see tweet below):

My first goal for the club today and a fantastic win! Thanks for your brilliant support 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MfUPRiWT9A — Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (@jondadi) February 19, 2022

Bolton going strong

Bolton have lost just once in their last nine league games and have their sights set on a late push for the top six.

Ian Evatt’s men are currently 10th in the table and are seven points away with 13 games left of the season to play.

Bodvarsson’s influence

The North West club swooped to sign Bodvarsson in the January transfer window from Championship side Millwall to give them more competition and depth up top.

He has had to wait a little while for his first goal and will be pleased to have finally got it against Mark Robinson’s side.

Prior to his move, the attacker has also played for Wolves and Reading in the past too.

Last month’s recruitment has really helped Bolton as the likes of Charles, Kyle Dempsey and James Trafford have all adapted to life at the University of Bolton Stadium with ease.

What next?

The Trotters are back in action at home to Lincoln City who are only five points above the relegation zone.

They are then away to MK Dons next weekend and face a tough test against Liam Manning’s side who are chasing down the top two.