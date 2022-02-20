Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers says they showed “great character” to beat Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Gary McSheffrey’s side 3-1 yesterday.

The Owls are now outside the League One play-offs on goal difference.

Byers, who played the full 90 minutes against Donny, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below):

Big 3 points!! Great character from the boys. Away end bouncing 🙌🏻 Get innn 🔵⚪️ #UTO — George Byers (@G_byers) February 19, 2022

Events of the game

Doncaster are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league and went into the game on the back of an impressive win away at Lincoln City.

The hosts led at half-time thanks to Dan Gardner’s penalty. However, the visitors turned it around in the second-half courtesy of goals from Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan.

Byers’ influence

Byers has been enjoying more game time with the Owls and has been in impressive form recently. He made the move to Hillsborough last summer and has since made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with a single goal and three assists.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he started his career at Watford before switching to Swansea City as a youngster before going on to play 65 times for their first-team.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just once in their last six league games and that came against table toppers Rotherham United last weekend.

Next up for Moore’s men is an away trip to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday as they look to keep on picking up wins.

They are then back on home soil next weekend against out-of-form Charlton Athletic.