Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has ruled out any free agent additions, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town appear to be be sticking with what they have until the end of the season.

The Robins brought in six players during the January transfer window with Joe Tomlinson, Jake O’Brien, Louie Barry, Josh Davison, Brandon Cooper and Emmanuel Idem coming through the door.

There are not expected to be any more new faces at the County Ground until the summer now.

‘Wouldn’t expect anything with that’…

Garner has said: “There’s no one at the moment that’s of interest to us, that’s on our radar. So I wouldn’t expect to see anything with that, no.”

Big win

Swindon beat Carlisle United 3-0 yesterday at Brunton Park thanks to goals from Harry McKirdy, Davison and Barry to make it back-to-back wins.

The Robins are hitting a bit of form now and have risen back into the play-offs in League Two.

They are currently 7th in the league table and are inside the top seven on goal difference above Newport County with 15 games left of the campaign to play.

Garner’s side appear to have turned a corner now after going through a blip at the end of January going into February. They hadn’t won for five games before beating Scunthorpe United last weekend.

What next for Swindon?

Swindon are back in action on Tuesday at home to Walsall and are in for a tough test against Michael Flynn’s side who have won their last two games against Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers.

The Wiltshire club then have another home clash against Salford City next weekend.