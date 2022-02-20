Hartlepool United are poised to let Mark Cullen leave the club, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United left the striker out of the squad yesterday for their 1-1 draw at home to Sutton United.

Cullen, 29, joined the Pools last summer under former boss Dave Challinor.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order under Graeme Lee now following the January additions of Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver.

Hartlepool stint to date

Hartlepool offered him a contract back back in August after he had a spell on trial with the North East outfit. He has since provided useful competition and back-up to their attacking department this term.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with six goals.

Other spells

Cullen is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 338 games in his career to date, chipping in with 74 goals.

The attacker started out at Hull City as a youngster and played 28 matches for the Tigers in the end, four of which came in the Premier League.

He has since gone on to play for Bradford City, Bury, Stockport County, Luton Town, Blackpool, Carlisle United and Port Vale.

The latter released him at the end of the last campaign and he was a free agent for a couple of months before Hartlepool threw him a Football League lifeline.

What now?

Cullen’s game time has dried up recently and he will want to be playing every week which his current club can’t offer him anymore.