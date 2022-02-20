Guiseley have signed Mansfield Town striker James Gale on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have brought the youngster in on a one-month deal.

Gale, 20, has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He was due to make his debut yesterday for his new temporary club but their game against Blyth Spartans was postponed.

Mansfield spell to date

Mansfield swooped to land the forward in September last year after he caught the eye playing for Long Eaton United in the United Counties League.

Nigel Clough handed him his senior debut back in in November in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Newcastle United Under-21s.

He has since played three more times for the Stags but has been allowed to leave for now.

Early career

Gale rose up through the academy at Derby County and was a regular for the Rams at various youth levels.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit and was released at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He subsequently dropped into non-league with Long Eaton after his exit from Pride Park but has found his way back into the Football League now.

New challenge

Guiseley are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the National League North and are sat in 20th position.

They are the home to former Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle midfielder Hamza Bencherif and ex-Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic man Andy Kellett.