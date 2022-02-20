Barnsley’s Romal Palmer says he will leave his future up to his agent and the club.

Barnsley risk losing the midfielder this summer for nothing unless he pens a new deal.

Palmer, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

The Tykes are currently battling it out at the bottom of the Championship and his long-term situation at Oakwell is up in the air right now.

‘Stay in the moment’…

Palmer has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “I will leave it up to my agent and the club. I will just stay in the moment and focus on helping the team stay in the league.

“I have a lot of praise and respect for Barnsley and what they’ve helped me achieve. There’s no bad blood. It’s a great club and I enjoy being here.”

Season so far for Palmer at Barnsley

Palmer has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Yorkshire club so far this season and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, 25 of which have come in the league.

It hasn’t been the best of campaigns for his side though and they are currently 24th in the table after their 1-0 loss to Coventry City yesterday.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are nine points from safety with 15 games left to play.

Spell to date

Palmer joined Barnsley back in 2018 having previously spent time on the books at Manchester City. He had a loan spell away at non-league side Darlington before breaking into the Tykes’ first-team.

His immediate focus is on helping them survive this term but it isn’t clear at this point whether he will be sticking around this summer.

Next up for Asbaghi’s men is a trip to the MKM Stadium on Tuesday to face Hull City.