Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says they decided to keep Harvey Cartwright last month, reports David Burns.

Hull City received a loan approach for the goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

However, the Championship side decided to reject it and keep hold of the youngster until the end of the season.

It was goalkeeper coach Barry Richardson who made the case for keeping him, with BBC Humberside Sport journalist Burns tweeting:

Shota Arveladze says Harvey Cartwright was the subject of a loan approach in January. The @HullCity boss told @HumbersideSport that keeper coach Barry Richardson made the case for turning it down because of how highly he rates him. #hcafc https://t.co/FAvMS6Cj2f — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) February 19, 2022

Handed Hull debut yesterday

Hull’s decision to not let Cartwright leave the club this winter has paid off as he was handed his Championship debut yesterday.

The teenager was brought on in the second-half after Matt Ingram went off injured.

Arveladze’s side left London with a useful point after a 1-1 draw against the R’s. The Tigers led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Marcus Forss first goal for the club, only for Ilias Chair to level it up for the hosts in the second-half.

Cartwright story so far

Cartwright is from Grimsby and has risen up through the academy at Hull alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Brandon Fleming and Jacob Graves. He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels over recent years.

The former England youth international was handed his first senior appearance in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s by former manager Grant McCann last season.

He has also had loan spells away from the MKM Stadium in non-league at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity over the past couple of campaigns to get some experience under his belt.