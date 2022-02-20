Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says yesterday’s loss to Oxford United was a “poor performance”.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 4-0 at home to Oxford United after goals from Matty Taylor (x2), Sam Baldock and Cameron Branaagan.

The Addicks have now lost their last three league games on the spin.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after the match to send the following message (see tweet below):

Poor performance. Poor result. Need to do better. Onto Tuesday. #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) February 19, 2022

Charlton situation

Charlton are 16th in the League One table and are nine points above the relegation zone. Any faint hopes they had on making the play-offs this term have been quashed now and their main focus now will be on finding their next win.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have been dealt a few injury blows over recent times and without their three main attackers Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley at the moment.

That has paved the way for youngsters like Mason Burstow, Dan Kanu and Tyreece Campbell to get some first-team minutes but the London club are lacking that clinical edge in front of goal.

What next?

Charlton are back in action this Tuesday at home to in-form MK Dons and are in for a tough test against Liam Manning’s side.

The Dons make the trip to The Valley off the back of their impressive away win at Sunderland this weekend and are chasing down the top two Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic. They are just three points behind the latter now.

Jackson’s men are then back on the road next weekend away at play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday.