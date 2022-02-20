Swansea City lost 4-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Sheffield United had a three-goal lead before half-time thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, George Baldock and Billy Sharp.

Gibbs-White added another after the break to seal an impressive win for the Blades, and condemn the travelling Swans to a heavy defeat.

Speaking after the game, Swansea City manager Russell Martin had this to say:

“I feel sorry for the fans who have travelled in challenging circumstances and been brilliant throughout the game.

“They deserve better than what we are giving them away from home at the moment.”

Swansea City have shown definite signs of progression this season. Martin has been brought in for the long-haul and he’s often spoke about the project at hand, and how it will take a lot of time to start moving properly.

But inconsistency has plagued Swansea City’s season so far. They’ve lost four games already in 2022 and their away form remains an issue – Swansea haven’t won in their last six away fixtures in the Championship, losing their last three.

“We made the same mistakes again today,” Martin continued. “We have started the game so slowly, which is something we have spoken about and something we have worked on.

“The game is over after 20 minutes, and the thing that frustrates me is we have a lot of young men who are in the process of trying to improve and learn, but we are not learning quick enough, especially away from home.

“The gap between us at our best and at our worst is far too big. The gap between us at home and us away from home is too big, and that is my fault and I have to sort that out.”

‘No blame culture’…

Martin comes across as a very forgiving manager. He’s still a young manager and one with very modern ways. He went on to say after yesterday’s game:

“There is no blame culture here, we have to improve as a collective and learn as a group and make sure we are better in our next game because it is tremendously hurtful to have days like this.”

Despite an inconsistent season to date, Swansea City seem to have a togetherness about them. They currently sit in 17th place of the Championship table and have a 17 point gap to the bottom three, and so relegation seems an unlikely outcome this season.

Martin will just be hoping that his side can finish the season well and take that form into the next campaign, but having a solid foundation and a positive mindset among the squad is a good start.

Up next for the Swans is a home game v Bournemouth in midweek.