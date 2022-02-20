QPR manager Mark Warburton says he was pleased with his side’s second-half performance in the 1-1 draw v Hull City in the Championship yesterday.

QPR welcomed Hull City to west London yesterday afternoon. The R’s would’ve been hoping for a win against the lowly Tigers but their poor run of form continues after the 1-1 draw.

Brentford loanee Marcus Forss scored after 26 minutes to give the visitors a half-time lead. Ilias Chair though would score an equalising goal in the second half, but for QPR it’s now four Championship fixtures without a win.

They remain in 4th place of the table and five points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, though the Cherries now have two games in hand on the R’s.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, Warburton had this to say on his side’s performance:

“In the first half I felt we moved the ball too slowly. Hull defend well and they work hard, they are very good in their defensive shape and they are going to try to get something from a set piece.

“We were in control of the game but not really threatening them, we lacked a little bit of quality and they nicked a goal.

“They reacted better to the second phase for it, and then we went in 1-0 down at the break.”

QPR have certainly shown a lot of signs of progression this season. In what is Warburton’s third season at the helm, QPR have become genuine promotion contenders and they have a handful of players in their side capable of winning games.

But the R’s have lacked that cutting edge in the final third that Warburton alludes to – despite having three proven Championship strikers in Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray, the trio have managed just 17 league goals between them this season.

“I was pleased with the response from us,” the QPR boss continued. “In the second half we had a far better tempo and were far more dominant, far more in control of the game.

“We were moving the ball far quicker and looked a good team. The players are despondent because they feel it is two points dropped but that is what this league is like.

“Look at the other results today with teams around us dropping points. All we can do is focus on QPR. I was pleased with the second-half performance and now we have to take that into Wednesday night against Blackpool.”

Up next…

QPR welcome Blackpool in midweek before travelling to Blackburn Rovers next weekend. They’re two huge games for the R’s, especially the game v Blackburn who currently sit a point and a place ahead of QPR in the Championship table.

But a couple of wins next week will have QPR’s bid for promotion back on track, and it would instil some confidence back into a side that is seeming lacking it at the moment.