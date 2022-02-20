West Brom lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

West Brom are now winless in five Championship fixtures and they haven’t scored in any of those.

The Baggies’ recent form has seen them drop out of the top-six and down into 11th after yet another defeat yesterday, with Steve Bruce having claimed just one point from his opening three games in charge.

Yesterday, second half goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell secured what was a confident win for Luton Town.

Speaking after the game though, Bruce told wba.co.uk that he was pleased with his side’s first-half performance:

“The response after the first goal in particular was not good enough. There was a lot in the first half that I was pleased about. We created enough chances, we didn’t take them – and that is a problem.

“The response to when we went a goal down was nowhere near where it should be. That will have to change, that will change. We can’t accept that, and I won’t.”

The club has plummeted out of promotion contention in recent weeks. West Brom now find themselves four points outside the top-six and a staggering 12 points out of automatic promotion contention, and so fans may be preparing themselves for at least another year of Championship football.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, that’s for sure,” Bruce continued. “We have to come again on Tuesday night.

“In the first half we should’ve been in front with the chances we had. We’ve got to have a better response to what we did.

“We’ll look at it and analyse it because we have to put it right. That’s why I’ve walked through the door, to try and put it right and we’ve got to try and do that quickly.”

Bruce arrived at the club on an 18-month deal. He has the remainder of this season to stamp his own methods on the side before going into the next campaign, though what Baggies fans may be expecting from their side going into a full semester under Bruce remains to be seen.

“People have got to look at themselves and think ‘am I doing enough to make sure that we’re better than what we were,” Bruce continued.

“Second half we were nowhere near it. You have to have the ability to roll up your sleeves a little bit and show a bit more. We didn’t have that in the second half.

“I’m hoping it’s as low as what we can get. I’m hoping now that we can go to Middlesbrough, we need to go and get a result quickly and get the bandwagon rolling.”

Wins on the horizon?

After facing Middlesbrough next week, West Brom have some winnable games coming up. They face Swansea City, Hull City and Bristol City over the coming weeks but also have home games Fulham and Huddersfield Town in that time too.

Times are certainly hard for Bruce and West Brom and their lack of goals is very alarming. But the Baggies just need one win to instil some belief into the club – failing to do so could see the situation at The Hawthorns turn a lot more sour.