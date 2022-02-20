QPR drew 1-1 at home to Hull City in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

QPR’s winless run stretches to four in the league, and five in all competitions.

Mark Warburton’s side remain in 4th place of the table despite yesterday’s draw at home to Championship strugglers Hull City, in which Ilias Chair salvaged a late point for the R’s.

Rob Dickie was suspended for the game and so it meant on loan Wolves man Dion Sanderson was handed his debut for QPR.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan with Sunderland in League One last season and with Birmingham City in the first half of this season.

Wolves recalled him last month and there were plenty of Championship clubs interested in a loan move, though it was QPR who would eventually landed him.

And after three games as an unused substitute for QPR, Sanderson finally made his full league debut for the west London club yesterday – he tweeted after the game:

Happy to have made my league debut for @QPR today, disappointed we couldn’t take all 3 points, however could be a vital point down the line. Fans was class as always, onto the next 🙏🏾💙 — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) February 19, 2022

What’s the problem for QPR at the moment?

After another impressive January transfer window, QPR should be on course to challenge for the top two.

But Warburton has seen his side’s form dwindle in recent weeks and they now sit five points behind Bournemouth in 2nd place, who also have two games in hand on the R’s.

There’s still plenty of games remaining this season though. QPR have enough depth and quality in their squad to get through this poor run of form and Sanderson could yet play an important part in QPR’s bid for promotion this season.

He impressed yesterday, playing calmly and composed despite what was an overall weak performance from QPR, who next go up against Blackpool in the Championship.