Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane turned down the chance to return to the club due to the length of contract being offered to him.

Keane, 50, was being linked with a sensational return to Sunderland following the sacking of Lee Johnson last month.

The former Manchester United midfielder managed Sunderland between 2006 and 2008. He proved a hit among fans for his no-nonsense management style, and it was that demeanour that the club felt necessary in their current predicament.

But the move eventually fell through.

Sunderland remain in League One and struggling to establish themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

But Keane would turn down the chance to return to Sunderland because the club only offered him a deal until the end of the season (via The Sun), with Grant McCann and Neil Warnock both offered similar deals.

Ale Neil then took charge of the club on a supposed one-year rolling contract, though the former Preston North End boss is yet to claim his first win as manager after seeing his side lose 2-1 at home to MK Dons yesterday.

Poor judgement?

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has lost a few of his supporters over the past few weeks.

The process of finding Johnson’s successor and also the recent revelations about his actual stake in the club have left some fans questioning his intent, and only offering a Keane a short-term deal might yet prove to be a poor decision.

His appointment certainly would’ve brought the fans back on board. Sunderland are now winless in five League One fixtures with defeat at home to MK Dons yesterday throwing them down into 7th place of the table.

Times seem to be getting harder for the Black Cats, who next face Burton Albion in the league.