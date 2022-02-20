Manchester United are hoping to hijack Liverpool’s bid to sign Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho this summer, according to Daily Star.

Carvalho, 19, has been in headlines throughout this season. The Englishman has shone for Fulham in the Championship so far, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in his 21 league appearances.

With his contract out in the summer though, his future has been a talking point throughout. Reports claim that he’s rejected multiple contract offers from the London club and last month, Liverpool were poised to sign him.

The Reds were ready to pay £5million for Carvalho’s services and loan him immediately back to the Championship leaders for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

But the move fell through due to a ‘difference in paperwork’. Jurgen Klopp’s side remain keen on a summer move for the attacking midfielder but now, an exclusive report from Daily Star has revealed that Manchester United are hoping to hijack Liverpool’s move for Carvalho.

The same report also suggests that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are all keen on Carvalho but they’re all ‘resigned’ to the fact that he’ll be joining either Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer.

Where are Fulham in all of this?

Marco Silva and his Fulham side must be feeling somewhat dejected by all of this. It seems like there’s absolutely zero chance of Carvalho staying beyond this season now and despite all the interest, the rejected contracts, Silva continues to play Carvalho.

The player certainly has a bright future and Fulham will still recieve a small dose of compensation in the summer should he inevitably leave. Though the club and its fans will surely be left ruing what could’ve been for Carvalho and Fulham later down the line.