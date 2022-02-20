Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Brennan Johnson, reports The Sun.

Crystal Palace are ‘in the hunt’ to sign Nottingham Forest ace Johnson, 20, who was heavily targeted by Brentford last month.

The Bees had multiple bids rejected by Forest. Their highest bid totalled upwards of £18million according to reports and so Palace would have to fork out an offer close to that number to sign the Welshman this summer.

Fine form…

Johnson has now scored in his last three outings for Nottingham Forest. He grabbed himself a goal in the 4-1 demolition of Leicester City in the FA Cup earlier this month, scoring important goals in the games v Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City since.

It’s taken Johnson’s Championship tally to nine goals and six assists in 31 outings so far. Since the arrival of Steve Cooper at the City Ground, Johnson’s game has gone onto a whole new level and he could yet be playing in the Premier League with Forest next season.

The Reds currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table after seeing their game v Bournemouth on Friday night postponed.

Should Forest miss out on promotion this season then expect the likes of Brentford to come back in for Johnson in the summer, and Palace too.

The Eagles are becoming synonymous for raiding the Championship for the brightest young players with names like Michael Olise and Ebere Eze making the switch in recent seasons.

And Johnson would be another fine addition to their squad. Forest look set to command a high fee should they part ways with him in the summer though, and with multiple clubs interested we could yet see a bidding war unfold.