Bolton Wanderers picked up another three points last night after beating Lincoln City 3-1.

Bolton Wanderers have lost just once in their last 10 league games and are eyeing a late push for the play-offs.

The Trotters have seen a few academy players make the step up to the first-team over recent years.

Here is a look at three of their youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Arran Pettifer

The 18-year-old midfielder has made two first-team appearances both in the EFL Trophy so far this season. He plays mostly in an attacking midfield role and has showed flashes of his ability in the limited number of minutes he has played.

He has been named on the bench numerous times this term which shows boss Ian Evatt likes the playmaker so could this year could be the one where he makes his breakthrough?

Finlay Lockett

Lockett is arguably the club’s most highly-rated young prospect having previously been linked with Premier League side Wolves.

He has been out injured over recent times but has already racked up six senior appearances for the North West outfit. The Trotters handed him his first professional contract last summer and he is name to keep an eye out for in the future.

Mitchell Henry

Henry has played in four competitive games all the Papa John’s Trophy and can play as either a winger of central striker.

He is versatile player which will come in handy for him and Bolton down the line. The Salford-born man has risen up through the academy and has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over the past few years.