Bradford City lost 2-0 against Oldham Athletic in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Bradford City, fresh from sacking manager Derek Adams, headed to Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park to face John Sheridan’s Latics outfit.

The Bantams were undone by a two-goal spurt in the first half by home side Oldham. First, Hallam Hope (20′) and then Davis Keillor-Dunn (24′) put Sheridan’s side 2-0 up at the break.

Both sides battled hard in the second half but there were no further goals to be had. There was one moment of passion that saw City defender Paudie O’Connor (71′) receive a straight red card.

Here are three Bradford City players who disappointed in the 2-0 loss at Boundary Park against bogey side Oldham Athletic:

Reece Staunton – WhoScored rating 5.8

Staunton lasted just 43 minutes before stand-in manager Mark Trueman pulled him off, replacing him with Finn Cousin-Dawson. His time on the pitch wasn’t enough to catch the eye too much.

He won just two headers whilst on the pitch and was dribbled past in the only tackle situation he faced. He also failed to make a clearance or any interceptions.

Luke Hendrie – WhoScored rating 5.9

Across the other side of City’s back four, Hendrie had a similar game to Reece Staunton. It was a game that the 27-year-old failed to impose himself on, losing all three headers that he contested.

He also failed to make any meaningful impact during his time on the pitch, making no tackles or clearances and only making the one interception. He did complete 35 passes but none of these led to chances for his side.

Paudie O’Connor – WhoScored rating 5.9

Defensively speaking, O’Connor performed well during his time on the pitch. He won four headers as well as making two clearances and three successful interceptions.

However, he was always going to score low in the ratings for the straight red that saw him sent off on 71 minutes. That sending off means he will face a three-match ban, meaning he’ll miss the games against Harrogate Town, Mansfield Town and Swindon Town – all three at Valley Parade.