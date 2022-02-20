Sheffield Wednesday won 3-1 away at fellow South Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday outfit headed to the Eco-Power Stadium hoping to remain on the tail of the play-off placed sides.

A 3-1 win against Rovers saw the Owls remain in 8th place, only goal difference keeping them from a top-six place.

They did it the hard way, having gone in at the break 1-0 down with the home side’s Dan Gardener (45′) converting from the penalty spot.

The Owls made two changes for the second half, Callum Patterson and Saido Berahino replacing Florian Kamberi and Sylla Sow. Those changes brought about Wednesday first two goals – Patterson (70′) and Berahino (80′) putting the Owls 2-1 in front.

There was still enough time for hard-working midfielder Barry Bannan (83′) to cement a 3-1 win for Wednesday and a welcome three points.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who impressed in the win v Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon:

Jordan Storey – WhoScored rating 7.9

In a game where three goals won the game for Wednesday, it was the performance of central defender Storey which won the highest rating of the game.

That 7.9 rating was achieved on the back of a dominant display where he won nine headers, made one tackle and three key interceptions. He also weighed in with six clearances that kept Rovers at bay.

Marvin Johnson – WhoScored rating 7.8

Left-sided midfielder Johnson saw a lot (5.6%) of the ball for Wednesday and he put it to good use. One of his three key passes (from 37 completed passes) saw him provide the assist for Bannan’s goal.

He also added to this with two headers, three successful tackles and two interceptions to help the Owls over the line to a win and three points.

Saido Berahino –WhoScored rating 7.4

Second-half substitute Berahino not only scored his second goal for Wednesday but he proved to be a dominant force in his 45 minutes on the field.

He completed 19 of his 20 pass attempts as well as getting himself into position for two shots. He also won one header in a half where he helped to turn the screw against a struggling Doncaster outfit.